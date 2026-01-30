Why Kendall Jenner hides identity at horse riding contests?

Why Kendall Jenner hides her identity at horse riding contests?

Kendall Jenner is getting candid about using a "fake name" for horse riding competition.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel asked the 30-year-old supermodel about her competitors' reactions when they find out they are competing with her.

Kendall revealed "they don't" as she does not go by her real name while competing.

"Not that I think anyone would really care, but it's very precious to me to be doing this. I'm also extremely nervous going into a show arena."

Kendall explained that she wants "to avoid all nerves" during competition. She continued, "So I think having my name taken off of it just helps me go in and be like, 'Nobody's watching me. Nobody cares'."

Fallon was shocked over Kendall's revelation, but she admitted, "I love it! I just feel like one of the girls."

Kendall has been riding horses since she was two years old, while sharing about her passion for horses, she told Vogue, "Horses have a strength that is almost hard for humans to understand."

"Even though I can’t communicate with them directly, I feel that the ones I have cared for have always lent that strength to me."

"I was probably two when I first sat on a horse, and maybe four when I took my first lesson. It’s very calming, it’s definitely a form of exercise, it’s also a really nice way of getting yourself outside,” she added.