Selena Gomez makes change to her parenting planning & journey with Benny Blanco

It appears starting their very own family is something that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been looking into for quite some time, and according to sources, they may have upped the timeline.

The news has been brought to light by a well placed insider that is close to Heat World and during their chat with the outlet admitted, “Selena and Benny are laying the foundation for the next 20 years,” and that includes “trying to figure out what method they will use to bring children into their lives.”

As of this moment “if you bring up the subject of starting a family with either of them, you hear the same seriousness and sense of urgency.” Because “they want this to happen now, not later.”

Furthermore, in every free moment its said that Selena and Benny have “thoroughly investigated all aspects of surrogacy and adoption. They are building up their knowledge base around both of those methods and speaking to friends who have been through that process.”

“All options are on the table except Selena carrying a child to term herself, barring a miracle, as she knows this almost certainly not possible due to her longstanding health issues.”

Hence “they’re going into this process with a lot of optimism, a lot of hope, and people cheering for them as a couple and giving them tons of confidence that they can pull this off without a hitch.”

Before concluding they also dropped in a bit of optimisim and hope for fans when they said, “everyone in their circle is predicting they’ll have a baby of their own before the end of the year.”

For those unversed with the couple’s desires for parenthood, even before they tied the knot, both have discussed their hopes and dreams separately.

As for Selena she first weighed in on it when her character from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place became a mom with a small but mighty note that read, “‘Alex Russo is a mummy. Hopefully one day that’ll be me.”

Separately she’s also discussed why pregnancy may never be a possibility for her though, citing her troubles with bipolar disorder and lupus as the likely causes. But in general, she has accepted in past occasions that parenthood may “‘not necessarily [be] the way I envisioned it” but “I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she said at the time.

Benny has also weighed in on his own saying “I love kids. I want to be a dad. I’m just dreaming and praying every day,” tp past outlets.