Gwyneth Paltrow was devastated after getting kicked out of her first job at 12

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed a shocking information about working from the tender age of 12 and getting fired from her first job.

The termination left the actor-singer devastated.

“I got fired because I went on spring break, but I didn't tell my boss. I just didn't show up for duty. I thought the world stops when you go on spring break,” said Gwyneth.

“I was devastated, but it was a good lesson,” she added.

Gwyneth also recalled going to upscale nightclubs during her teenage with friends.

“What we figured out was that the more upscale places would let you in, but if you were trying to get into the Irish bar on Second Avenue, they wouldn't.”

She added, “'We thought we were so sophisticated, talking about Dostoyevsky and cutting school to go to the Met. Margot Tenenbaum, but maybe with less eyeliner.”