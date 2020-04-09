'Self-made billionaire' Kylie Jenner to donate supplies to health workers

Kylie Jenner has announced to donate essential supplies to healthcare workers as US battles the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to her Instagram stories she wrote, "We are so grateful to the heroes who put their own lives at risk to save ours."

According to Daily Mail, she is teaming up with Beauty United to offer support to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mail reported that Jenner has been named Forbes youngest 'self-made' billionaire for the second year in a row.

Using her social media accounts, Jenner also urged her fans to donate .

According to latest reports, there are widespread shortages life-saving supplies like N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and gloves.

