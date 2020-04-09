close
Thu Apr 09, 2020
Web Desk
April 9, 2020

Joe Exotic's partner wants Zac Efron to play him in 'Tiger King' film

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 09, 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would "take a look" at the case of a former zoo owner known as Joe Exotic, focus of the hit Netflix documentary series "Tiger King".

Meanwhile, reports that Joe contracted  coronavirus  in his prison cell have also turned out be incorrect.

'Tiger King' that launched last month on Netflix introduces people to big cat industry in the US and former zoo owner Joe Exotic and his bitter rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

There also talks of  a film adaptation of the Netflix docuseries. Expressing his views on the matter, Joe had said that he wanted Brad Pitt or David Spade  to play him in the movie. 

Amid talk of a full movie, Joe's husband  has also shared his  thoughts on who would play him in a Joe Exotic movie 

 According to Digital Spy, Dillon Passage is aiming high and wants Zac Efron to play him.  

