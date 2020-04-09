The Weeknd accuses Usher of 'copying' his song

Canadian singer The Weeknd is pointing his guns at Usher, accusing him of ‘copying’ his style for his hit track Climax.

The 30-year-old After Hours singer railed up against the Scream crooner saying his 2011 mixtape titled House of Balloons had inspired Usher for his 2012-released song Climax.

“House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes,” Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, popularly known as the Weeknd, revealed during an interview with Variety.

“I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy [expletive], that’s a Weeknd song,” he added.

“It was very flattering. I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing,” he said.

While back in 2011, Abel hadn’t shot to the same level of fame he stands on now, the singer still credits himself for the unique alternative R&B style.

His manager, Wassim Slaiby also argued: “People saw the rise, but have no idea how hard Abel and our small team worked for years before we got the recognition. Abel created this whole new R&B wave everyone is on now.”

Usher on the other hand, is yet to address the claims being made by the Weeknd.