David Harbour gives away his phone number to support fans during pandemic

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities around the world are attempting ease the panic and tensions through their social media.

And now, Hollywood actor David Harbour has found a distinct way to raise smiles amidst the escalating crisis, by publically giving out his phone number, asking fans to drop him texts.

The 44-year-old Stranger Things actor turned to his Instagram and extended a helping hand to all fans struggling during these stressful times.

“Text me (please not just ‘I love Stranger Things’ but with info about yourself. Where are you? What do you do? Instagram handle? How’s money and work in this time? How’s family?” he said.

He went on to further add: “Anything else you feel like might be interesting for me to know about you during all this?)”

“Clearly, in the overwhelming nature of the numbers thing, I won’t get to reply to everyone, and I may not even see yours (apologies in advance if that happens) but I will try to compile some database of fans and friends to see if there are easy ways to connect and help each other in the future.”



“If I am completely overwhelmed by this and it is a disaster I will keep you posted,” he added.