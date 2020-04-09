Selena Gomez's new track 'Boyfriend' is all about her ex Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez's new track 'Boyfriend' has fueled rumour and speculation as some music lovers are linking it to her breaking up with singer Justin Bieber.

Undoubtedly, both the pop stars have very much moved on since their March 2018 break-turned-breakup, but some people still think that it doesn't mean the Bieber has completely left Gomez's mind.

Earlier, Selena Gomez fans had noticed that she liked—then unliked—two Justin Bieber photos on Instagram, including one of them together in February 2018 when they went to his dad's wedding in Jamaica. The photo was posted on a 'Jelena' fan account.

The singer is releasing the track 'Boyfriend' today (Thursday, April 9) as part of her 'Rare Deluxe Album'. The proceeds from the album, which will also feature She and Souvenir, are reported to be for the Plus1 Covid-19 Relief Fund.



The standard edition of 'Rare' was launched in January, debuting on the Billboard 200 album charts. Her single 'Lose You To Love Me' debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in October last year.



The singer previously said that she has not been seeing anyone since breaking up with Bieber two years ago.



Gomez shared with a magazine that she needs time by herself and she enjoys going to her room at the end of the day with just her dog. She also denied a rumour that she was dating One Direction’s Niall Horan.