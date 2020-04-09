Bruce Willis shaves daughter’s head, reunites with ex-wife Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have reportedly reunited during their self-isolation. Their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah had her head shaved by her father.

The 'Die Hard star', who appeared in his daughter's social media videos, took on the task of shaving Tallulah's head, G.I. Jane-style.

The award-winning actor stunned fans when it was revealed that he has been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters.



The couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, were confirmed to be self-isolating together for an indefinite period of time by their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah, who posted a picture of her parents in matching pajamas with the caption "chaotic neutral."

Over the years and despite other relationships (Willis married Emma Heming in 2009), Moore was most recently married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013), Willis and Moore have stayed close friends.



The 65-year-old action hero’s current wife, supermodel Emma Heming, complimented the photo. She wrote: “This is actually melting my heart.”Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are showing us how to self-isolate in style.



The actors posed for a photo wearing matching pajamas alongside their daughter, Scout Willis and her sister, Tallulah Willis' boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

Tallulah captioned the photo, "chaotic neutral."