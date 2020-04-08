Brad Pitt unlikely to play Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' film

Film bigwigs are hoping that Orlando Bloom will portray the role of Joe Exotic in the film adaptation of Netflix documentary 'Tiger King'.

Joe, however, wants Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him in the film.

'Tiger King' that launched last month on Netflix introduces people to big cat industry in the US and former zoo owner Joe Exotic and his bitter rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

"Discussions about a movie have only just started but they believe the idea has legs, especially if they get a big star like Orlando on board. They think he could really bring Joe to life on screen." Daily Star quoted an insider as saying.

The documentary took the world by storm and left fans reeling by the shocking events.

The good news is that another episode of Tiger King is in the works.