Pakistan, China military experts hold video conference on coronavirus management

Military officials from China and Pakistan discussed strategies to prevent the coronavirus spread in a video conference, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

China has successfully controlled the coronavirus spread despite having the virus originated from one of its cities, Wuhan.

The Chinese Ministry of Defence said that the conference was attended by around 20 health officials and military experts.

During the meeting held on Monday, the officials shared views on the overall situation and the progress on prevention and control.

Latest coronavirus detection technology and treatment plans were also discussed in the meeting.

Pakistani officials thanked their Chinese counterparts for their assistance in control and prevention of the spread of the disease, said the report.

Earlier this week, Chinese health experts, who are visiting Pakistan, underlined the need of continuation of lockdown for at least twenty eight days to halt the spread of coronavirus.

"Social distancing is the key to stop the spread of the virus and authorities should ensure lockdown for 28 days," the experts recommended Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Briefing on the passive immunisation method for COVID-19 treatment, they said in critical circumstances plasma treatment is proved useful.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have witnessed an exponential rise in the past 20 days. Currently, over 4,000 cases have been reported in the country with over 55 dead from the virus.