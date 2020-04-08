Twitter chief Jack Dorsey makes the world's biggest donation for coronavirus relief

Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Inc, Jack Dorsey pledged on Tuesday to donate a quarter of his fortune towards battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-founder of the micro-blogging site as well as the payments company Square, announced to pitch in $1 billion of his Square shares towards Smart Stall, in a bid to “fund global Covid-19 relief.”

“I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently,” he tweeted.

The 43-year-old tech magnate, who as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index has a fortune of $3.9 billion, said that the donated amount accounts for 28 percent of his wealth.

This becomes the world’s largest sum to be donated in the fight against the global pandemic, till now.

Last week, founder of Amazon and the wealthiest individual in the world, Jeff Bezos announced that he will contribute $100 million to food bank charity Feeding America.

“Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately Covid-19 is amplifying that stress significantly,” he announced on Instagram.

Meanwhile, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had also pledged to donate $100 million towards the development of Covid-19 vaccines, testing and treatment.