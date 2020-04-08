Naomi Campbell recalls meeting a 'blushing' Prince William upon Diana's request

Prince William may be happily married to Kate Middleton now with three children, but back in day, the royal family member was quite the charmer.

Recalling being smitten by the Duke of Cambridge was supermodel Naomi Campbell who told Cindy Crawford during a No Filter with Naomi live chat on YouTube how she was asked by Princess Diana to surprise William on his birthday.

“I went with [fellow ’90s supermodels] Claudia [Schiffer] and Christy [Turlington]. And he was coming home from school. And we had gotten there before he had gotten home from school and Princess Diana was like, ‘Okay.’ So we were just like, ‘What do we do?’ I mean, it was so sweet,” she said.

Crawford joined in saying she too had visited the prince a few years after Campbell when he was 16.

“Did he blush when you met him?” asked Campbell.

“I think he was 16 when I met him,” replied Crawford.

“I don’t remember but look I was blushing. I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there’s so much protocol I guess, and not being English, I don’t understand some of it,” she continued.

She further reminisced that her visit was like “going to a friend’s house”.

“I feel like she was in jeans and like a cashmere sweater and almost that vibe of being super laid back. So I also was probably a little, I mean it was uncomfortable, but it was sweet. It was a very sweet day and a great memory,” she added.

Campbell chimed in singing praises for the late Diana as well, saying: “Loved Princess Diana, I just loved her. Humble, how down-to-earth and I’m just blessed to know her for the time that I did.”

Earlier, William too had recalled the encounter with the supermodels, during the 2017-released ITV and HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

“When I came home from school [she organized] to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs. I was probably 12 or 13 year old boy who had posters of them on his wall,” he said.

“And I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled. I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck. That’s lived with me forever about her loving and embarrassing and sort of, you know being — being the sort of the joker,” he added.