Joe Jonas does THIS to pamper pregnant Sophie Turner during lockdown

Joe Jonas is making sure his wife Sophie Turner is showered love upon her during the worldwide isolation.

Flaunting his cooking skills, the Jonas Brothers singer cooked British dishes for his pregnant wife Sophie.

Taking to Instagram, the Game of Thrones starlet posted a picture of Joe holding up a dish that he had prepared for her.

Earlier, Joe had admitted to learning how to master British dishes during a chat with Cohen.



"I am trying to get my British delicacies down," he said while adding that it is a special time for him and Sophie.

"I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people. We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time," Joe said.

"For us, it has been wonderful... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another," he concluded.