Jennifer Aniston’s friend makes shocking revelation about her relationship status with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt never cease to be part of the news and their friendship receives endless attention from the media.



It was only recently that the Friends alum’s close friend Melissa Etheridge answered the burning question about Jen’s current relationship status with ex-husband Brad.

The iconic singer-songwriter couldn't help but gush over her pals during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night.

During a question about the former couple rekindling their romance after the SAG meeting,, Melissa said, “Oh God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned."

"Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful," she added.

"I believe they will always remain friends because they're two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts,” Melissa concluded, before adding, "Of course we would always...those were the glory days...I remember those days."

Melissa Etheridge had performed at Jennifer and Brad’s wedding ceremony in 2005.