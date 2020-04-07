Army leadership discusses evolving coronavirus situation in Corps Commanders' Conference

RAWALPINDI: The army's top brass on Tuesday discussed the evolving coronavirus situation during the 31st Corps Commanders Conference presided over by Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"The forum reviewed geo-strategic, regional and national security environment with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19. Forum under took comprehensive review of deployment of Pakistan army troops assisting civil administration in aid of civil power across the country," read the ISPR statement.



During the conference, the army chief directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources and reaching out to people in far-flung areas including GB, AJ& K, Interior Sindh,and Balochistan.

The army's top brass paid tribute to doctors, paramedics, health care workers and LEAs who were on the forefront to battle the coronavirus.

The conference also paid tribute to the Kashmiri people who are fighting the pandemic under Indian atrocities and struggling for their just cause of self-determination, said the ISPR.

"Being a nation with vibrant youth and resilient people ready to share & sacrifice, we will emerge stronger from this challenge, InshaAllah," said the army chief.