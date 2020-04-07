Raaz-e-Ulfat: Geo's new drama starring Komal Aziz, Shehzad Shaikh, Yumna Zaidi goes on air

Geo Entertainment's new drama serial Raaz-e-Ulfat is due to premier on Tuesday (tonight) at 8:00 pm.

The drama is produced by Adbullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment.

Directed by Sirajul Haq and Written by Maha Mali, it features Shehzad Sheikh, Yumna Zaidi and Komal Aziz Khan in the pivotal roles.

Taking to Instagram, Komal Aziz Khan shared with her fans how much she enjoyed working on the project.

"Had a blast working on this project with the most amazing team. Tune in to @harpalgeotv tonight at 8:00pm to watch Raaz-e-Ulfat," she captioned her Instagram post that also contained poster of the drama serial.







