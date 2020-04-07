Black Widow's rich backstory filled with surprises: Marvel president Kevin Feige

Marvels buffs were given some bad news as coronavirus stalled the release of the much-awaited Black Widow prequel from May all the way to November this year.

However, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige is keeping spirits alive for all superhero enthusiasts by unveiling some startling details about the prequel encircling the world’s most lethal assassin.

During an interview with Total Film, Feige said: “She has such a rich backstory…We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first official prequel, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, provides a backstory to Scarlett Johansson’s character.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”