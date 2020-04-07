David Beckham spends $24m on Miami party pad: report

David Beckham and his wife Victoria have finally bought a Miami home, which had been a source of tension between the couple for years.

They have reportedly spent out $24 million on a five-bedroom penthouse apartment in the heart of the city as a base following the launch of David’s new football club Inter Miami.

It is learnt that the new Miami pad is a proper showstopper, it's breathtaking, so modern, with amazing views and seven-star luxury.

As per reports, the family first viewed the property last year and while David will be spending the majority of time there on his own, at the time Victoria didn’t think it was suitable for when her and the kids – Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper – came to visit.

Victoria, 45, was nervous about the new profile that came with his role at the club and how it would make him such a target for women again



The extravagant property boasts five bedrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a luxury swimming pool, while the building boasts a rooftop communal swimming pool, a helipad, a spa for treatments, hair and beauty salon, acai and juice bar and a sunbathing area.

David, 44, had been due to spend more time in Miami following the launch of his own football team, with his family joining him during school holidays. However, since the coronavirus pandemic, all sports across the world have been cancelled until further notice.