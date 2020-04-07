Jennifer Aniston in splits over Courteney Cox's TikTok antics

Hollywood actor Courteney Cox has been using her time in self-isolation to unleash chuckles amongst panicked and anxious fans.

The Friends actor’s latest TikTok video seems to be making more than just her devoted followers laugh as her costar on the sitcom and close friend Jennifer Aniston too was left rolling in the aisles.

Mastering the viral TikTok challenge, the Cougar Town actor was seen playing around with different features from the baby filter to the one that turns her into a man.

"Dealer's choice,” Courteney captioned the video.

While fans and celebrities alike were all left convulsed with laughter, Jen too dropped by in the comments section, saying: "I. Am. DYING---with laughing."

Julianne Moore, Charlie Puth and David Spade were also blown away by Courteney’s TikTok skills.



Meanwhile, her Friends costars Jennifer and Mathtew Perry had earlier taken their fans on a trip to nostalgia as two threw in some references from the nineties, classic sitcom that fit well into the present day stressful conditions amidst the pandemic.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing gave a reference of his own character by posting a photo that said: “Could we BE in any more of a pandemic?”

Jennifer Aniston, too joined in unleashing a wave of chuckles, as she shared a still from one of the episodes from the show that had relatable written all over it.





