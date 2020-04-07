Ezra Miller stirs up trouble after he was seen assaulting a woman

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller has stirred up a controversy after a video surfacing online shows his choking a woman.

The internet stands divided over the video that came afloat with some unsure of whether the entire occurrence was a joke or not, while many using the incident to spark memes with Miller’s name.

In the footage, The Flash actor could be seen choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland and a source at the establishment, Prikið Kaffihús, has also given a confirmation to Variety about the incident.

The insider told the publication that this was a serious altercation that took place with the actor soon getting escorted off the premises following the incident.

The video, spanning over seven seconds shows the man identified as Miller, addressing a woman, and saying: “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?”

He then proceeds to grab her by the throat, pushing her to the ground. All the while the woman could be seen jokingly preparing herself for a brawl and smiling.

The individual filming the video, cuts it off abruptly saying, “Woah, bro. Bro,” after Miller throws the woman on the ground.

It was further confirmed by Variety that the entire episode had taken place on April 1 around 6pm at the bar that is Miller’s go-to place whenever he is in the city.

An insider at the bar also revealed that the clash had taken place after the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor was approached by a crazed group of fans who were quoted to be “quite pushy.”