Mon Apr 06, 2020
Entertainment

April 6, 2020

'Captain Marvel 2' release date announced

Mon, Apr 06, 2020

Marvel Studios on Monday  announced the upcoming release of Captain Marvel 2.

Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers following her successful debut film.

A confirmed release date for the film has been announced in the newly-updated Marvel slate, which sees Captain Marvel 2 arrive on 8th July 2022.

That’s just a few short months after Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther 2, making 2022 a very good year for Marvel fans.

Set in 1995, Captain Marvel saw Danvers stranded on Earth  during a mission.

After separating from her team, she meets  S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Fury.

