Suhana Khan takes belly dance classes online amid coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is taking up online belly dance classes amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Suhana recently returned to India from New York to spend time with family amid the coronavirus pandemic and is in self-isolation with Khan, Gauri Khan and brothers.

Suhana’s belly dance trainer Sanjana Muthreja shared a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Challenging ourselves with rolls!! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2.”

Earlier, Suhana Khan gave some makeup tips to mom Gauri Khan during their self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Gauri took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of daughter and wrote, “Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity.”



