REVEALED: THIS is the reason Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up again

Channing Tatum and Jessie J shocked their fans after revealing that they have broken up only after three months of reconciliation.

The reason behind their split was not known, up until now.

According to PEOPLE, the couple had gotten back together "but the same issues were still popping up," a source close to Channing told the publication.

"They love and care about each other," the insider added, stating that they did not work out as a couple.

Channing and Jessie's recent split "was amicable and that they realized that they were better off as friends," said a different source.

It was also reported that Channing had become active on celebrity dating app Raya again, after breaking up with Jessie.

The UK tabloid The Sun, which first reported the breakup, had also said on Saturday that Channing was already active again on Raya, way before his split.

