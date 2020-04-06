When Jennifer Aniston made shooting ‘Friends’ with ex-boyfriends horrible after breakup

Jennifer Aniston’s dating life has always been rather intriguing to the press, having found a distinct place in the headlines every now and then.



The stunning actress, who starred in the superhit sitcom Friends, is reported to have been romantically involved with her co-stars Paul Rudd and Tate Donovan, during the time it was being shot.

Paul, who played Phoebe’s husband Mike on the show, used to date Jennifer back in 1998 while working on the film Object of My Affection.

He was cast on Friends in 2002, way after the two had split, and working on a show together was awkward for them both.

Paul revealed on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show, “I was in the last episode, which made no sense to me whatsoever,” adding that while filming the episode, he saw Jen get overwhelmed with emotions.

"I thought, I’m not supposed to be there. So to break the ice I went over and just went, 'We did it, huh? What a ride.' The joke inevitably fell flat," he said.

On the other hand Tate Donovan, who played Rachel’s crush Joshua on Friends, was cast on Jen’s request when they were dating. By the time the shoot started, the two had parted ways.

Talking to HuffPost Live about his experience of working with Jennifer post-split, Tate said, “It was horrible. It was so tough, man. I remember just getting back to my dressing room and just weeping.”