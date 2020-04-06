Justin Bieber, wife Hailey, Kendall Jenner indulge in heartwarming conversation

Kendall Jenner has told her friends Justin Bieber and wife Hailey that she 'honestly' didn't see their marriage coming but the singer said it made her really happy.



Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have been regularly hosting a laid-back talk show with some of their A-list best friends durin quarantine.

On Sunday afternoon, Kendall Jenner became the power couple's latest guest to grace 'Live With Biebs' on Instagram.

In their heart-melting conversation, 'the Sorry' hitmaker showed her support for their marriage after Justin described him and Hailey as a 'happily married family.'

When Jenner asked if supermodel saw his relationship with her best friend coming, she replied, 'Honestly, no!'



'I think I hoped, obviously Hails is my lady, my best friend, and I wanted it so bad for both of you,' she reflected. 'It just makes me really happy.'

Jenner also mentioned telling them this at their fairytale wedding in South Carolina last year, which she admits to being 'pretty drunk' and crying at.