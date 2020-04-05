THIS 'Peaky Blinders' actor may be the next James Bond

"No Time To Die", Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused worldwide cancellations, postponements and disruptions.



The film is due to release in November now.

According to latest reports, "Peaky Blinders" actor Tom Hardy has joined the list of actors who are likely to essay the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig 's stint as the British secret agent comes to an end with the release of "No Time To Die".

Others actors who are competing to feature in the Bond movies are James Norton, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden and Tom Hiddleston.

