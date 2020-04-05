US singer Pink pledges $1 million to relief efforts after contracting coronavirus

American singer Pink has tested positive for coronavirus. The singer on Friday said she tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and has since recovered.

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” Pink said in the post, alongside a picture of her with her son.

She also called for testing to be made free and more available, saying it was an “absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible.”