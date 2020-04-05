close
Sun Apr 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 5, 2020

US singer Pink pledges $1 million to relief efforts after contracting coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 05, 2020

American singer Pink has tested positive for coronavirus. The singer on Friday said she tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and has since recovered.

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” Pink said in the post, alongside a picture of her with her son.

She also called for testing to be made free and more available, saying it was an “absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment