Nadia Jamil thanks fans for prayers and love after undergoing surgery

Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil on Sunday thanked her fans for the prayers and love they sent to her after her cancer diagnosis.

Sharing an update on her health, the actress said she has undergone a surgery and her lymph node biopsy was due in two weeks.



"Chemo/radiation combo 2b decided then," she wrote while sharing post surgery pictures on Twitter.

She also thanked fans for their "healing prayers and love". "Managing pain,getting stronger,grateful 4 today!," Nadia said.



