Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry cheer up frantic fans with 'Friends' references

With the coronavirus chaos sweeping the word, panic and tension is rife all over the global population as it confines within four walls to curb the spread of the disease.

And easing the anxiety of panic-stricken fans were Friends star Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry who took fans on a trip to nostalgia.

The two threw in some references from the nineties, classic sitcom that fit well into the present day stressful conditions amidst the pandemic.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing gave a reference of his own character by posting a photo that said: “Could we BE in any more of a pandemic?”

Jennifer Aniston, too joined in unleashing a wave of chuckles, as she shared a still from one of the episodes from the show that had relatable written all over it.



