Vanessa Byrant opens up on Kobe Bryant making it to NBA Hall of Fame

Recently, the late Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant was in for a bittersweet affair, after it was revealed that he was inducted into the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Hall of Fame.

Expressing her gratitude over the honor bestowed upon her late husband, Vanessa sat down for a short interview with ESPN, nearly two months after his death.

The day in question marked the end of not only Kobe’s life, but also the life of his 13-year-old little girl Gianna Bryant.

"It's incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him,” Vanessa said, sitting beside her 17-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant.

"Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here, so we're incredibly proud of him. There's some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 hall of fame class."



