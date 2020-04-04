PIA flight to bring back Shamoon Abbasi, other Pakistanis stranded in Thailand

Actor and filmmaker Shamoon Abbasi has said that the government has taken notice of his appeal .

The actor is stranded in Thailand along with 20 other members of his team due to flight suspensions amid coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest message, Abbasi has said apart from 21 members of his team, 123 other Pakistanis are waiting for government's help to return to their country.

The actor said that he has been assured by the government that the issue would soon be resolved.

He said Thailand has also been included in the list of the countries where the PIA plans to send special flights to bring back Pakistanis.

He said a top official of the PIA has sent a message and asked them not to worry.

Abbasi said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Assad Umar have also taken notice of the issue.

He, however, added that the question still remains when the flight would take them back to Pakistan.