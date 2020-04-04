When Shah Rukh Khan's selfie with Zayn Malik set the internet ablaze: Check out

Shah Rukh Khan met Zayn Malik at the Asian Awards in London, where much to their fans' surprise, they took a picture that became one of the most retweeted pictures of 2015.

The image had set the internet ablaze back in the day and it resurfaced on the web recently.

SRK had uploaded the photo on his Twitter account. He captioned the picture as, "This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards."

The duo's picture broke the internet and became one of the most retweeted pictures back in 2015 in India.



Meanwhile, Zayn in an interview with Elle mentioned how his opinion about the Bollywood superstar changed greatly after he met him.

He said, "I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

The Pillow Talk singer also revealed that he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer Devdas. "Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas. Have you seen Devdas? It's got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?” he said.

On a different note, SRK sang praises of Zayn while replying to a fan on Twitter, "He (Zayn) is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me," he said.