Iqra Aziz shows off her culinary skills in self-isolation

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have been enjoying quality time together in self-isolation amid coronavirus lockdown.



The couple has been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos from quarantine.

The Suno Chanda actress wrote, “Almost done .....#koftay #covid #gharkakhana.”

Earlier, Iqra Aziz stitched a kurta for Yasir all within the span of two days.



Yasir shared his wife's creaation on Instagram and sang praises for her.

He wrote, “wah @iiqraaziz wah.. aap har fan mola hain .. yeh kurta iqra ne 2 din mai banaya hai. aur yeh pehla kapra hai jo siya hai . i’m happy that she chose . love you babe #iqraazizhussain #yasirhussain #kurtastitching #quarantine.”







