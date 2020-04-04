Iqra Aziz shows off her culinary skills in self-isolation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have been enjoying quality time together in self-isolation amid coronavirus lockdown.
The couple has been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos from quarantine.
The Suno Chanda actress wrote, “Almost done .....#koftay #covid #gharkakhana.”
Earlier, Iqra Aziz stitched a kurta for Yasir all within the span of two days.
Yasir shared his wife's creaation on Instagram and sang praises for her.
He wrote, “wah @iiqraaziz wah.. aap har fan mola hain .. yeh kurta iqra ne 2 din mai banaya hai. aur yeh pehla kapra hai jo siya hai . i’m happy that she chose . love you babe #iqraazizhussain #yasirhussain #kurtastitching #quarantine.”
Pakistan’s celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have been enjoying quality time together in self-isolation amid coronavirus lockdown.
The couple has been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos from quarantine.
The Suno Chanda actress wrote, “Almost done .....#koftay #covid #gharkakhana.”
Earlier, Iqra Aziz stitched a kurta for Yasir all within the span of two days.
Yasir shared his wife's creaation on Instagram and sang praises for her.
He wrote, “wah @iiqraaziz wah.. aap har fan mola hain .. yeh kurta iqra ne 2 din mai banaya hai. aur yeh pehla kapra hai jo siya hai . i’m happy that she chose . love you babe #iqraazizhussain #yasirhussain #kurtastitching #quarantine.”