Humayun Saeed back home after 14-day self-quarantine

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has returned home after completing 14 days of quarantine at a local hotel.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor returned to Pakistan from US and placed himself in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Today, Humayun took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself at home. He wrote, “Back home FINALLY after 14 days of self-quarantine.”

The actor further said, “Spent lots of time contemplating life & came to the realisation that can't thank Allah enough for His infinite Blessings!”



“Will Insha Allah do everything in power to help those in need during this tough time,” he vowed.

Earlier, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani visited the US for show recently after which all threes self-isolated.