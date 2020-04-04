Madonna joins Bill Gates in efforts to find cure for coronavirus

Pop superstar Madonna has joined forces with tech mogul Bill Gates and his wife in seeking a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus.

The singer has donated $1 million to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Therapeutics Accelerator program. She stated the money will be used in an effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19.

“We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families,” she said.



“I am so impressed by the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator’s urgent efforts to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease.

“Harnessing the strength and knowledge of the research community, the Accelerator’s critical scientific progress will inform how we end this pandemic and prevent future impact from the virus.”





Madonna ended her statement by thanking the doctors and nurses who are putting their own health at risk by treating those who test positive for the deadly virus.

“I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable,” she added.