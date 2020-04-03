Documentaries voiced by Meghan Markle, Natalie Portman available to stream now

Disney+ has released two new nature documentaries voiced by Meghan Markle and Hollywood star Natalie Portman.

According to People magazine, the documentaries titled Elephant and Dolphin Reef are both available to stream now.

Disneynature's Elephant is narrated by Meghan while Dolphin Reef is voiced by Academy Award-winning Portman.

Elephant is Meghan's first job since the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry resigned from royal duties.

Harry and Meghan stopped their royal duties at the end of the month as they carve out “a progressive new role”, mainly based in North America, where they aim to finance themselves.

Meghan, 38, has previously appeared in TV shows and films, such as “Horrible Bosses”, but achieved the greatest fame for her part as 'Rachel Zane' in the ongoing “Suits" legal series.

She married Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.



