Fri Apr 03, 2020
Web Desk
April 3, 2020

Bill Withers dies from heart complications

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 03, 2020

Singer Bill Withers has died at the age of 81 from heart complications, Rolling Stones reported on Friday.

According to the magazine, the singer  best known for the 1970s hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,”  died  from heart complications.

It reported that the Withers family has issued a statement regarding his death.

