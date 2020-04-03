Bill Withers dies from heart complications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Bill Withers has died at the age of 81 from heart complications, Rolling Stones reported on Friday.
According to the magazine, the singer best known for the 1970s hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” died from heart complications.
It reported that the Withers family has issued a statement regarding his death.
Singer Bill Withers has died at the age of 81 from heart complications, Rolling Stones reported on Friday.
According to the magazine, the singer best known for the 1970s hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” died from heart complications.
It reported that the Withers family has issued a statement regarding his death.