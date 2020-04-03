'Mehar Posh' featuring Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor premiers on Geo

The wait is finally over for fans as the first episode of Geo Entertainment 's much-anticipated drama serial featuring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor airs today.

Directed by Mazhar Moin, the drama titled 'Meher Posh' is a presentation of 7th Sky Entertainment.

The serial will air on Geo TV on every Friday at 8:00 PM.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ayeza Khan shared multiple pictures of her character from the drama.

She also received best wishes from scores of fans who have been eagerly waiting for the drama since the project was first announced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's 7th Sky Entertainment.