Prince Harry's visa may have to be sponsored by Meghan Markle in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are filled with hope and joy for the blissful life that lies ahead of them in Los Angeles.

However, it looks like that the former Duchess of Sussex may have to sponsor Harry so that he can live and work permanently in the United States.

According to a top immigration attorney, Harry has three options to obtain a green card. He can either sponsor himself in the extraordinary ability category, or be sponsored by Meghan can as a US citizen, or a US entity can sponsor him.

As for now, after Harry and Meghan moved to the US from Canada, he could either be on a B1/B2 visa, which is a regular tourist visa, or possibly an A1 diplomatic visa, which are for government officials and diplomats. He can’t work on either of these visas, other than in a government or diplomatic capacity on an A1 visa.

The attorney said, “I would probably have Harry and Meghan’s non-profit org sponsor him based on his history of high-profile philanthropy and public works and activism. If the org is not established in the US, they would need a US entity of the org as well.”

He added, “The org could also sponsor him for permanent residence under the EB1A extraordinary ability category as well, but currently things are faster and easier through spousal sponsorship.”