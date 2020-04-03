Shehzad Roy requests to refrain from making videos while distributing ration

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy has urged the people providing ration among the underprivileged during the coronavirus lockdown to not make videos while doing so.



The singer took to Twitter and thanked the people for providing the ration to the needy.

He tweets, “A big thanks to all who provide ration to the needy.”

“A humble request, please don’t make videos of people receiving it, as this makes them uncomfortable seeing themselves on social media,” he said further.

Recently, Shehzad attended a meeting at Sindh Chief Minister House over coronavirus and said that, “State is doing whatever it can! Now it’s up to the citizens to act like Ashraful makhluqat.”

Celebrities and other relief organizations are distributing ration bags amongst the needy people amid the coronavirus lockdown.