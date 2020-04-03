Harry and Meghan Markle put rebranding plans on hold till corona fear settles

After officially letting go off their 'royal' brand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keep the world on their toes regarding their next rebranding strategy.

And as the two are currently keeping themselves confined within their Los Angeles home after the relocation, their plans of rebranding have currently been put on hold, if reports are to be believed.

As per Us Weekly, the two are ready to jump on to their next big idea but have kept the process on ice for now till the coronavirus chaos subsides.

“Meghan and Harry are trying to rebrand themselves and want to make a big media splash but are stymied by the coronavirus situation,” a source told the publication.

“They are losing out on potential paid opportunities by having to keep a low profile,” the source added.

Further shedding light on their move across the pond to Los Angeles, California, the insider said: “They did the move to L.A. to be closer to the deal makers and are setting up calls and virtual meetings with agents, studio heads,” the source explained, adding that Meghan and Harry are “plotting for a summer or fall ‘splash.’”