Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow insisted on a Phoebe and Joey romance in 'Friends'

The iconic relationship of Ross and Rachel in the classic sitcom Friends, became an epitome of love for all of its fans.

And while two other characters of Monica and Chandler also eventually got together, many fans were waiting for something to brew between the remaining two friends Joey and Phoebe as well.

However, as it turns out, fans weren’t the only ones hoping for that to happen as an unearthed interview reveals how the actors who played the two, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc were also completely on-board with the idea and even went as far as suggesting it to the makers.

The revelation was made by LeBlanc in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in 2016, when he was asked why the two never happened.

LeBlanc explained how he suggested an affair between the two characters towards the end, with the rest finding out about them being together this whole time after getting caught.

However, the idea did not float the boat of the makers and was eventually just shrugged off.

On the other hand, it was also revealed that instead of the show focusing on Ross and Rachel as the central couple, the pairing of the cast was also supposed to be slightly different as Joey and Monica were originally planned to be a couple.