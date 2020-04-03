Jennifer Lawrence thanks frontliners, while pushing for vote-at-home access

With the COVID-19 pandemic strengthening its hold around the world, many luminaries are paying tributes to the front liners, putting themselves at stake to fight the infectious disease.

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to applaud the healthcare workers and medical officials around the world, saving lives while putting their own in danger.

The 29-year-old Academy Award winner’s clip posted for non-profit political advocacy group Represent Us, shows her extending sympathies to those affected by the virus and paying her tribute to the first responders as well.

“First and foremost I want to give my heartfelt sympathies to everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and my deepest gratitude to the emergency responders and the healthcare workers who are risking their health every day,” she said in the video.

“The best thing we can do to stop the spread of this virus is to stay at home,” she added.

Lawrence, a board member for Represent Us, further went on to push for the public to vote at home amid the 2020 primaries.

“But we still have an election coming up with millions of Americans who have yet to cast their ballot in the 2020 primaries. Which is why you should go to represent.us/voteathome so that you can cast your ballot from the safety of your home,” she said.

“Some states won’t allow you to turn in anabsentee ballot without an excuse. But a bill in Congress and your secretary of state can fix this right now,” she continued.

“This is extremely important, it’s our elections we are talking about, so please help spread the word by posting on your social media with #VoteAtHome. Stay safe and healthy everybody,” she concluded.

The video message was posted by Represent Us on Twitter along with the caption: “From RepUs board member Jennifer Lawrence: ‘We need to be able to vote without getting sick. I’m calling on @amyschumer to go Represent.Us/VoteAtHome request your mail-in ballot, call your senator to support Vote at Home and tag 3 friends.”