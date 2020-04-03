Dwayne Johnson wins hearts as he raps Moana song while washing daughter's hands

Dwayne Johnson has won the hearts of fans as he shared an adorable video showing him teaching his young daughter how to wash her hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old actor posted an adorable video on Instagram Thursday, sharing his, 'sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual' with his 177 million followers. Dwayne rapped "You're Welcome" from Moana while washing his little fairy's hands.

He also showed off his physique, teaching his daughter proper hand-washing techniques while clad in just a white towel.

Alongside the video, the wrestler-turned-actor wrote: "We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands."

"Stay healthy and safe, my friends," he added.

Tia is Johnson’s second daughter with wife Lauren Hashian, who he married in 2019. They are also parents to four-year-old Jasmine.

