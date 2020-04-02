Scarlett Johansson praises Marvel boss for making 'Black Widow' a family drama

Scarlett Johansson has showered praises on Kevin Feige, an American producer and the president of Marvel Studios, for making her upcoming film "Black Widow" a family drama.

The actress plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She has appeared in all the Avengers movies until Natasha's demise in last year's Avengers: Endgame.

Her standalone film Black Widow takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

The film which traces the origin of the Shield Agent is a family drama, focusing on her relationship with sister figure Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, and parent figures played by David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

During a recent interview with Total Film magazine, Johansson praised Marvel boss Feige for subverting expectations and coming up with the family drama angle.

"I think part of Kevin Feige's genius is that he always thinks about what fans expect out of these films and then gives them something that they never could've dreamed of," she said.

"The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is the least expected thing, and I had to wrap my head around what that was going to be because there's such a big tonal shift."

Scarlett Johansson said she wanted to make sure there was an emotional story to tell before agreeing to do a standalone film.

"I think from the very beginning when we first started talking about doing this standalone film, there was no reason to do it unless we could really dig deep and be brave and go there," Johansson said. "Having played this character for a decade, I wanted to make sure that it would feel artistically and creatively rewarding for me as well as the fans."

Black Widow has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.