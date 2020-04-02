Shazam! 2 will not be affected by coronavirus pandemic, says director

Amid all the cancellations, disruptions and postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the director of Shazam! 2 has provided an update on the sequel of the superhero movie.

According to David Sandberg,the movie is on track and the filmmakers have no plan to change its release date. The film is slated for a 2022 release date.

Talking to ComicBook.com, he said that his team is proceeding with caution during the current circumstances.

""We'll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year," he said. "But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? It feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam!," he was quoted as having said during the interview.

David said he has been working on the script because he believes that "We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?"