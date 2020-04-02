Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend opens up on his COVID-19 fake diagnosis

Erin Darke, Daniel Radcliffe’s lady love recently wore her heart on her sleeve as she revealed her feelings and thoughts during the splatter of fake news surrounding her boyfriend, and an alleged COVID-19 diagnosis, which later turned out to be false.

The Harry Potter star made headlines in March as fake news about him being diagnosed with COVID-19 began blazing the virtual plane.

The news ended up making him the first biggest celebrity to contract the virus, however, the actor remained unaware of the news until the point where his makeup artist asked him about the supposed diagnosis.

All the while, his girlfriend Erin Darke was also unaware of the news for she was in an airplane at that point. During a conversation with the Vulture, Erin explained, "As soon as the plane landed, I turned my phone on and I had all these texts like, 'Tell me the Internet's wrong!' 'Is Daniel OK.”

However, she later found out that it was false news, "Oh, it was a hoax, never mind," the star recalls stating. Daniel also spoke out about the alleged diagnosis, stating, "I think I was like, filing it under - Erin and I have been together long enough that she also knows weird stuff gets written about me occasionally.”

Later on, the actor put an end to the speculation, after clarifying his current health status on twitter. "It's not the first time I've had something crazy written about me. (But) I don't ever think there's been a rumour about me that was so topical, that was pivoting off the news,” the star stated before signing off.