Kris Jenner wants Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner to get married soon

With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting back together following a public and quite dramatic breakup, fans eagerly await for them to take the next big step.

And it looks like mommy orders are also in as Kris Jenner has also urged Travis to propose to her daughter Kylie and make things official.

As per a report by The Sun, Kris got involved in the drama between the couple and has asked Travis to commit to the relationship.

"Kris doesn't want anyone jerking her daughters around - she's told Travis to put a ring on it and commit to a second baby,” a source told the publication.

“Kylie would never put down rules like that, but she's made no secret about wanting another baby and commitment from him,” it was further revealed.

“She really looks up to Kim and her marriage and big family with Kanye - it's her dream - so Kris is right - he needs to commit!" the insider added.

While speculation had been rife about the two patching things up, the makeup mogul gave the confirmation by sharing a couple of loved-up throwback shots.