Ben Afflec looks pretty smitten with girlfriend Ana de Armas during a dog walk

Ben Affleck was caught on camera while enjoying a romantic stroll with his Deep Water co-star turned lover Ana de Armas on Wednesday.

The actor appeared completely infatuated by his current flame as she tenderly held onto his arm on a dog walk.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked like a lovestruck teen as he quarantined and chilled with Bond Girl Ana de Armas, 31.

As Affleck held onto his German Shepherd mix, the Knives Out star leaned onto the actor and whispered into his ear.



Since falling for each other on set, the pair haven't been shy about packing on the PDA amid their self-quarantine together in LA or on their romantic getaways to Cuba and Costa Rica last month.